State Awards Grant for Merrimack River Watershed Restoration, Improved Public Access

The Merrimack River Watershed Council will lead the restoration and safeguarding of stretches of the Merrimack River watershed thanks to a $228,300 state grant.

What is being called the Merrimack Restoration Partnership is one of three groups awarded grants from the state Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Ecological Restoration. The partnership will undertake such projects as dam removals and culvert assessments and replacements, while also working toward stream revitalization in Lowell and Lawrence to improve water quality, restore floodplains, engage communities and expand public access to local rivers and streams.

“The Merrimack River is central to Haverhill and Merrimack Valley cities alike. By investing in the restoration of its streams and floodplains, we are not only making critical improvements that will affect water quality and protect neighborhoods from flooding, but also creating healthier, more accessible natural spaces for our residents,” said state Rep. Andy X. Vargas. “This funding will ensure that communities like Haverhill, Lawrence and Lowell can continue leading with climate resilience and equity at the forefront.”

Besides the Merrimack Valley, the state awarded similar grants to partnerships led by the Housatonic Valley Association and Buzzards Bay Coalition.

“Nature is our best defense against natural disasters. That’s why the work of these local environmental leaders in the Berkshires, Merrimack Valley and Buzzards Bay is so important,” said Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “Removing aging dams, restoring wetlands and salt marshes, and expanding access to streams are some of our best strategies for preventing disastrous floods in our communities. By making progress through these partnerships, we’ll be protecting people’s livelihoods in the event of a storm.”

A statement added, “Pairing partners’ strengths with state investments empowers local communities to restore rivers and wetlands and help people and nature adapt to climate change. The Regional Restoration Partnerships Program is currently supporting three Partnerships, selected through a competitive bid in 2021, and has awarded $716,300 to continue that support.”