Night Access to Ward Hill Connector from I-495 to be Limited Next Week

Bridge work along the Ward Hill Connector over Interstate 495 means southbound highway access will be closed overnights next Tuesday through Friday.

The state Department of Transportation said Thursday the exit 106 offramp on I-495 southbound to the connector, known formally as Industrial Avenue, eastbound in Haverhill will be closed nightly from Tuesday, Oct. 14, to Friday, Oct. 17, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. the next morning.

Drivers will be detoured to exit 104, Route 110/Merrimack Street in Methuen.

The state said the work is part of a $337 million multi-bridge replacement project for I-495 over the Merrimack River, Route 110/113 and Industrial Avenue.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.