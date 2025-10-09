Haverhill Library Offers How to Pay for College Workshop Online Oct. 14

A workshop on lesser-known ways of paying for college will be offered on online by the Haverhill Public Library.

My College Planning Team, a Naperville, Il., college search consultancy, is offering its introductory college planning workshop. Cost reduction strategies such as accessing scholarships and loan opportunities, identifying hidden assets and cost-reduction strategies will be covered.

The workshop will be offered Tuesday, Oct. 14, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The presentation and registration take place online.

