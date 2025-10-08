Klin Thai Restaurant Set to Open in Downtown Haverhill

Haverhill is getting a new Thai restaurant.

The Haverhill License Commission last week granted Patcharin Jeesom common victualler and liquor licenses to operate Klin Thai Haverhill in the former location of Haverhill House of Pizza II, 56 Locust St. License Commission Clerk Nicholas K. Flynn said the building is under renovation and all-alcoholic beverage license is pending final approval from the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission.

In her appearance before the commission in September, Jeesom said she believes her restaurant will be the first Thai concern in the city. Jeesom said she plans to offer live music and karaoke. The Haverhill Police Department conditioned its approval on acoustic music only. Commission concurred granting her permission to have up to two acoustic instrumentalists and a vocalist. The restaurant will be open Sunday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., serving lunch and dinner.

Jeesom’s company, PPT Hospitality, operates seven other restaurants around the state. The company lists its business address as 255A Main St., Boxford.