Familiar Haverhill Accounting Firm Celebrates 75 Years and Passing of Leadership Baton

CSA Tax & Advisory formally inaugurated new management Tuesday at the accounting firm formerly known as Carr, Staples & Accardi CPAs of Haverhill.

The firm at 495 Main St. is now led by managing partners Davis V. Nguyen and Joshua D. Hansen. Former partner Paul M. Accardi and Peter L. Staples were on hand to additionally celebrate the firm’s 75th anniversary.

“CSA Tax & Advisory is honored to build upon the strong foundation Carr, Staples & Accardi established,” said Nguyen. “We’re excited to continue serving the Haverhill community with the same integrity, professionalism and personal touch that have been hallmarks of this firm for over seven decades.”

The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce helped celebrate with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house.