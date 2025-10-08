‘Enchanted Garden’ Theme of This Year’s Opportunity Works Gala

Opportunity Works, which provides support services and job training for adults with development disabilities in Haverhill and Newburyport, is having an Enchanted Garden-themed gala.

The celebration is Thursday, Oct. 23, beginning at 6 p.m., at Michael’s Function Hall at the Phoenician, 12 Alpha St., Haverhill. The affair includes dinner, dancing with music provided by DJ Ozuna and an awards presentation. Tickets are $100 each.

More information can be found online at OpporunityWorks.org.

The agency is also seeking corporate sponsorships and admission donations for those who cannot afford the ticket price.