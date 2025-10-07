Haverhill Council on Aging to Show the Movie ‘Grease’ Oct. 23

The angst and romance of the 1950s high school student will be on display at this month’s Haverhill Council on Aging movie day.

The classic “Grease,” starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, will be shown Thursday, Oct. 23, at noon, at Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. “Grease” with its lively singing and dancing is considered the most successful movie musical of all time.

The screening is free to anyone 62 and older but reservations are required. Call Paola Hussein, activities coordinator, at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.