Community Action to Partner with Northern Essex Community College, Local Businesses on Job Training

A team of Haverhill nonprofits, Northern Essex Community College, the city and local businesses are among 16 initiatives awarded state money this week for job training.

Community Action of Haverhill was formally awarded $254,015 from the Sen. Kenneth J. Donnelly Workforce Success grant to provide training and placement services for 25 unemployed and underemployed people. Participants will be eligible for English for Speakers of Other Languages training and be prepared for roles as help desk technician, technical support specialist and junior systems administrator.

Besides Northern Essex Community College, Community Action will partner with Crystal Engineering, Opportunity Works, NorthEast Computer Services, City of Haverhill and Historic New England.

Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren Jones named the 16 recipients at Springfield Technical Community College which plans to train, upskill and provide employment for 120 individuals in IT support and cybersecurity related roles.

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration continues to team up with training providers and employers to help jobseekers gain critical skills to compete in the workforce and career opportunities across Massachusetts,” said Jones. “This latest round of Workforce Success Grants builds on our workforce strategy and investments that will strengthen our talent pipeline and ensure employers have the skilled workforce to thrive in Massachusetts.”

In total, there $7.4 million in grants this round aimed at providing job placement for 1,161