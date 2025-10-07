Basiliere Calls for Possible Land Taking to Speed 9-Year-Old Plan to Tap Merrimack River for Water

(Additional photograph below.)

As Haverhill’s water reservoirs continue to drop due to dry, drought conditions, Ward 1 City Councilor Ralph T. Basiliere recently called on the mayor and his fellow councilors to use the power of eminent domain to move forward on a long-discussed plan to take water from the Merrimack River.

The city identified privately owned property at 309 E. Broadway that Public Works Director Robert E. Ward considers geologically perfect for a well. Officials said Haverhill has unsuccessfully negotiated for several years with landowner Joyce E. Hill to purchase all or part of the property.

Following up on Basiliere’s concerns, the councilor told WHAV he is ready to use the city’s power to take the property for public use. The city would have to establish a reasonable price, generally the fair market value, and then initiate a court proceeding.

“Generally I don’t think that governments should exercise eminent domain for light and transient reasons. However, I think that a clean, reliable water source is necessary and I’ve become very frustrated by how long the process has taken,” he said.

Ward told WHAV in a telephone interview Monday, the city has been looking at the Merrimack as a supplemental water supply for more than 25 years. Currently the city has three reservoirs—Kenoza Lake, Crystal Lake and Millvale Reservoir. During extended dry periods it is not uncommon for the levels of Crystal Lake and the Millvale Reservoir to drop so low that pumps have to be turned off.

As reported by WHAV in 2016, city councilors approved a $17.2 million loan to construct a well on the river. During discussion of the loan, councilors questioned whether salt in Merrimack River water would impact the quality of the water coming from its own sources and, therefore, whether the river water would have to be treated separately. Andover, Lawrence, Lowell, Methuen and Tewksbury depend on the Merrimack as a public water supply.

Basiliere said Haverhill is fortunate to have the Merrimack as an alternative but he doesn’t think it is fair for one property owner to hold up the city as it attempts to provide a basic resource.

“Enough is enough. I have tens of thousands of people to worry about and I want the city to secure this land and move forward with the project so that we can provide a clean and reliable water source to the public,” Basiliere said.

Basiliere added the proposed site for a well in Haverhill is far enough upriver that salt contamination will not be an issue.