Y Gets Jump on Halloween Wednesday with Trunk or Treat

The Greater Haverhill YMCA is getting a jump on Halloween.

Its popular Halloween Trunk or Treat event takes place Wednesday, Oct. 8, from 5-7 p.m., at Caleb Dustin Hunking School, 480 S. Main St., Haverhill. Businesses and community organizations are invited to decorate their vehicles and hand out candy to costumed kids. The Haverhill Fire Department will be on hand in celebration of Fire Safety Week.

Those with questions or wish to register are asked to email Executive Director Tracy Fuller at [email protected].