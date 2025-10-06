Haverhill and Lawrence Among Top 10 Communities with In-Law Apartment Apps

Gov. Maura Healey says allowing so-called accessory dwelling units by right brought 844 applications during the first six months of this year with 550 approvals in 170 communities.

According to numbers released by the state Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, Haverhill and Lawrence are among the 10 communities outside of Boston to seek applications for what were once known as in-law apartments.

“Massachusetts needs more homes to drive down costs for everyone. That’s why, with the Legislature, we legalized ADUs by right in the Affordable Homes Act,” said Healey in a statement. “ADUs can help seniors afford to stay in the communities they love, give families a chance to earn some extra income or provide an individual with disabilities more independence. It’s great that hundreds of people across Massachusetts are taking advantage of this effective way to build more reasonably-priced homes—which will benefit us all.”

Haverhill residents filed 17 applications during the first half of the year, while Lawrence recorded 14.

Before the Affordable Homes Act, Massachusetts had no statewide standard for accessory dwelling unit zoning and permitting. Healey’s office said a patchwork of requirements, including owner-occupancy restrictions, small size limits, subjective design reviews and discretionary approvals, often made such housing difficult to build. Now, units under 900 square feet can be built by-right in single-family zoning districts statewide.

Boston has its own by-right ordinance for in-law apartments.

Residents seeking to build an accessory dwelling unit for people with disabilities or over 60 years old may be eligible for no-interest financing through the state’s Home Modification Loan Program.