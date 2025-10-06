Coppola Addresses Greater Haverhill Chamber Thursday on Women’s Health

Aubrie Coppola discusses women’s health Thursday as part of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Winning Opportunities for Women speaker series.

According to her website Coppola is a nurse and nationally certified Classical Homeopath. She began her nursing career in pediatric immunology and moved on to micrographic surgery and then became a school nurse.

Coppola’s talk takes place Thursday, Oct. 9, from 7:30-8:30 a.m., at Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St., Haverhill. Registration is $25 each for Greater Haverhill Chamber members and $35 each for non-members and includes breakfast.

Registration takes place online at HaverhillChamber.com.

