Groups to Dedicate Haverhill Park’s Edible Avenue and Riverside Eco-Labyrinth Garden

Those who have been nibbling on the Edible Avenue at Haverhill’s Riverside Park now can also take in food for thought.

A public celebration of the installation of new public art and the Edible Avenue takes place Saturday, Oct. 18, with a three-stop ribbon cutting ceremony.

“We are so excited to gather with the public to celebrate the completion of this phase of the wonderful community project,” said Ann Jacobson, chair of the Team Haverhill Riverside Park Art in the Park and Edible Avenue Committee. “It has been a long road and we are thrilled to be able to gather and thank all who made it possible.”

Free activities begin Saturday, Oct. 18, from 3-5 p.m., at Riverside Park, behind Haverhill Stadium. Participants are asked to gather at Waldo Evan Jespersen’s red kinetic sculpture, “A Divvied Dadaism Emoted,” for welcoming remarks and cider and donuts. The celebration continues with a ribbon cutting at the Edible Avenue and ends with a formal launch of the Riverside Eco-Labyrinth Garden. It is sponsored by Team Haverhill, Creative Haverhill, SJ Arts Consulting, Haverhill Garden Club and Haverhill’s Brightside.

“Riverside Park has undergone significant change over the last few years with the completion of the Riverside Park Trail and Edible Avenue, improvements made to the baseball and softball fields, and now the installation of new public art and an eco-labyrinth garden,” said Mayor Melinda E. Barrett. “None of this would have been possible without the hard work of many individuals and collaboration between the city and numerous nonprofit organizations.”

WHAV reported on the project’s evolution more than a year ago.

The Edible Avenue features two raised beds full of herbs, and an array of “edimentals,” described as plants that are both beautiful and contain an element that humans can eat. Educational signage will explain how the plants can be used as food for people, birds, bees and other pollinators. The Riverside Eco-Labyrinth Garden, created by regional artist Maia Mattson with Haverhill High School Art Department students, features large-scale, naturally dyed tapestries displayed through double sided plexiglass and integrated with bench seating, native perennial flowers, grasses and ornamental shrubbery border mulched pathways. The garden honors the life and contributions of longtime Haverhill art teacher Sheila Jameson. Her family will mark the garden entrance with an arbor created by woodworker Adrian Scholes. Local artist Pixie Yates will also host interactive art projects.