Astrologer Offers Introductory Workshop Wednesday at Haverhill Public Library

Boston astrologer Laura Campagna offers a workshop on how to explore individual astrological identity at the Haverhill Public Library.

“Intro to Astrology” will be presented Wednesday, Oct. 8, from 6-7:30 p.m., in the Johnson Auditorium at the library, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

Campagna has been studying astrology since she was 13. She is a Reiki master and a member of the steering committee of the Association of Astrological Networking and co-chair of its education committee. With artist Catherine Please she wrote the children’s book, “Pagan Baby: A Kid’s Guide to the Cosmos.”

She holds a bachelor’s from Antioch College and an master’s in creative writing from Emerson College. She has worked in social justice advocacy for many years and taught cultural studies at Prescott College in Arizona. She now devoted full time to healing and magic.

Campagna recommends participants come knowing the date, time and location of their birth. The event is free, but the library request participants register by calling the library at 978-374-1586 ext. 608.