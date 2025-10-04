Reminder: Haverhill Education Foundation’s Scratch Ticket Bingo Fundraiser Tonight

The Haverhill Education Foundation brings back its popular Scratch Ticket Bingo fundraiser tonight to help pay for mini grants of up to $300 to Haverhill educators to support innovative, hands-on learning projects in their classrooms. The evening will feature multiple rounds of bingo with the chance to win Massachusetts Lottery scratch tickets as well as gift cards from local businesses.

The foundation also provides scholarships to Haverhill High School graduates to continue their education. Additionally, money raised will also support the return of the popular Haverhill KidsFEST next May.

Scratch Ticket Bingo is tonight, Oct. 4, at Haverhill AmVets Post 147, 576 Primrose St. Doors open at 6 p.m. with games set to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets to the bingo night are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Participants must be 18 years or older. More information can be found on the Haverhill Education Foundation website, HaverhillEducationFoundation.org.