Haverhill Democrats to Honor Attorney General Campbell at Breakfast Oct. 25

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell is the Haverhill Democratic City Committee’s 2025 Distinguished Democrat.

Campbell has served as the Massachusetts Attorney General since 2023, having previously served on the Boston City Council from 2016 to 2022 and as Boston City Council president from 2018 to 2020.

“At a time when so many people have lost faith in our government’s ability to solve problems, AG Campbell is a proven leader who works hard every day to solve the pressing issues of our communities. The HDCC is honored to recognize her tireless efforts,” said Haverhill Democratic City Committee Chair William D. Cox Jr.

Campbell will be honored at the Committee’s Annual Roz McKeon Breakfast Saturday, Oct. 25, from 10-11:30 a.m., at Maria’s Restaurant, Galleria Banquet Room, 85 Essex Street, Haverhill.

In addition, all of the Democratic or unenrolled candidates in the upcoming city election for mayor, city council and school committee were invited to say a few words and all candidates will be recognized. The Committee will also be conducting its popular straw poll ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 4 election, with results being released to local media following the breakfast.

The breakfast is open to the public. Tickets are $40 per person. Those seeking further information are asked to call Cox at 978-373-2360.