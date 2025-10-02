Whittier Tech Adopts Unweighted Lottery Admissions Policy

Admission to Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School will be based on an unweighted lottery and seats will be apportioned to member communities based on historic enrollment data.

The Whittier Tech School Committee voted unanimously Wednesday night to adopt the new policy to align with a new state regulation governing regional vocational school admissions. The new policy goes into effect Nov. 1 and affects ninth graders applying for mid-year admission in January.

In May, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education gave districts the option of using either an unweighted lottery in which all applicants are given one ticket or a weighed lottery which allows districts to assign points for student interest, attendance and behavior. Under Whittier’s current admissions practice, applicants are evaluated on five criteria—grades, attendance, a recommendation from their sending school, behavior and an in-person interview.

The School Committee’s Admissions Subcommittee voted last month to use an unweighted lottery.

The School Committee also agreed to apportion seats based on the 10-year enrollment average for each community. That figure would be updated each year. Next year, for a class of 340 freshmen, seats would be assigned as follows: Haverhill, 231 seats or 68%; Amesbury, 27 seats or 8%; Georgetown and Salisbury, 14 seats or 4%; Groveland, Ipswich and Merrimac, 10 seats or 3%; Newbury, Newburyport and Rowley, seven seats or 2%; and West Newbury, three seats or 1%.

Kristine Morrison, the school’s director of pupil personnel services, said the school will maintain a waiting list for each community as well as a general waiting list. If one community does not fill all of its seats in the first round of the lottery, vacancies would be offered to the next student on the general waiting list.

The school will announce the date of the lottery 30 days prior and hire a third-party monitor to ensure the lottery is secure, random and fair, Morrison said. Students who are offered admissions will have to attest to their residency by providing a utility bill, lease or mortgage statement, she added.