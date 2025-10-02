Possible New Whittier Tech Brings Consideration of Several Additional Career Pathways

Five new job pathways are being considered for Whittier Regional Technical Vocational School’s career technical training curriculum.

Whittier Tech School Committee members voted Wednesday night to explore adding criminal justice/public safety, environmental science/sustainability, facilities maintenance management, information support service and networking, robotics and automation engineering technology and veterinary science to its job training options.

The areas of study are being considered as part of the process of renovating or replacing the more than 50-year-old Whittier Tech building. School officials are obligated to list their anticipated career training programs as part of the school’s application to the Massachusetts School Building Authority for possible state reimbursement. The school currently offers 22 career pathways.

Amanda Crosby, a career technical education coordinator at the school, said the new fields were chosen because state job placement data suggests these fields will have high demand for entry level workers in the coming years. For instance, the state is projected to need another 270 emergency medical technicians who make a median wage of $45,920. Veterinary services are expected to need 700 workers who earn a median wage of $51,536, while another 531 database architects will be needed with the median wage pegged at $141,357.

School Committee Vice-Chairman Ronald Fitzgerald of Salisbury asked it the school considered avionics. Paul Moskevitz, another career technical education coordinator, said Whittier Tech explored adding an aviation technician’s training program several years ago but concluded it is too expensive to support, particularly because the school is not located near an airport.

School Committee Member Cesare Paglia of Rowley said he is delighted to see criminal justice and public safety career training on the list. “I am very happy we are exploring this,” he said.

He asked whether Whittier students would be able to earn college credit. Crosby responded one of the advantages of locating a new Whittier Tech on the campus of Northern Essex Community College is Whittier students would have more opportunities to earn college credits while in high school.