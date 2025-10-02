Haverhill Receives Grant for Bathrooms, Better Ballfields, Trail Access at Clement Farm

Visitors to Haverhill’s Clement Farm Fields stand to enjoy better ballfields, improved access from the parking lot to forested trails and disc golf course and new bathrooms thanks to a $555,378 state grant.

Money for the 53-acrea recreation area off upper Main Street near the borders of Plaistow and Atkinson, N.H., comes from a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant Program. According to the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, the city will be required to provide a matching amount.

“Public parks and open spaces are essential infrastructure—places where communities connect and people enjoy nature. From shade trees to accessible playgrounds, these spaces promote physical health, mental well-being and social interaction,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper.

Clement Farm was formally named Thursday as one of eight projects across the state to share in nearly $6.4 million in grants to renovate public parks and expand access to outdoor recreation.