Andover Law Firm Dalton & Finegold Complete Merger with Tamkin & Hochberg

Andover-based law firm Dalton & Finegold this week merged with Tamkin & Hochberg of Newton, Mass.—the latest consolidation by the firm co-founded by state Sen. Barry R. Finegold.

Tamkin & Hochberg was founded in 1995 by Jonathan D. Tamkin and Andrew S. Hochberg, while Dalton & Finegold was established in 2000 by Finegold and William Dalton.

Tamkin and Hochberg are both former in-house corporate counsel with experience in business and corporate law, commercial and residential real estate, tax and trusts and estate. They will join Dalton & Finegold as partners, while colleagues Bob Joyce becomes a senior counsel and Larisa Freyman and Ron D’Anna become associates.

“Their expertise in business and corporate law, real estate and trusts and estates is a perfect complement to our firm’s strengths and, together, we look forward to providing even greater value to our clients under the Dalton & Finegold name,” Finegold said in the statement Wednesday.