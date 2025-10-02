AARP Visits Haverhill Council on Aging to Talk Brain Health

A representative of AARP will discuss the importance of brain health and aging in a lecture at next Thursday Haverhill Council on Aging.

“Six Pillars of Brain Health” offers an overview for those interested in improving their brain health and provides actionable steps and resources. It will be presented Thursday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

The lecture is free and open to anyone 62 and older, but registration is required by calling Paola Hussein, program coordinator, at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.