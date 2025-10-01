Ruth’s House Asks for Donations of New Socks for ‘Socktober’

It’s Socktober at Haverhill’s Ruth’s House.

The thrift shop in Lafayette Square is collecting new socks and underwear during the month of October to augment used clothing offered to low-income residents. The greatest need is for children’s socks, but the agency welcomes any sizes and types of new socks and underwear.

The charity is asking residents and businesses to hold sock drives on its behalf. Ruth’s House will supply collection boxes to businesses that wish to participate.

Donations may be dropped off at the store at 111 Lafayette Square. More information can be found at RuthsHouse.org or by calling the store at 978-521-5575.