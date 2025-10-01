Groveland Gets Traffic ‘Calming’ Devices to Slow Speeders Along Route 113

Flexible orange posts are being installed on either side of Groveland’s Main Street, from the entrance to the Pines Recreation Area to just past the municipal complex, to help slow down traffic.

The posts are part of a demonstration project by the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission to test measures that can be executed quickly with temporary materials at a lower cost than conventional traffic calming measures, according to Commission Transportation Program Manager Patrick Reed. Reed told commissioners last week the project is being paid with $11,409 from state District Local Technical Assistance Augmentation grants.

“This project is significant for us because it is the first time the Planning Commission has applied for and been granted a state highway access permit,” Reed said.

Reed said the Town of Groveland approached the Planning Commission for suggestions on how to reduce speeding through the congested section of the town, which is also state Route 113. He said a traffic study shows 10 to 20% of the vehicles traveling past town hall are exceeding the posted speed limit of 30 miles per hour, some by as much as 25 miles per hour. The speeding is especially pronounced during morning and evening commuting hours. Reed said the risk for accidents is high because there are several driveways and pedestrian crossings as well as MeVa bus stops in that area.

Reed said the posts will be set in the margin of the roadway and are intended to give drivers the sense the roadway is narrower. The posts will be removed Nov. 15 to allow snow plows to negotiate that stretch of highway, Reed said. While they are up, the Planning Commission will monitor speeds and report back on the effectiveness of the posts.

Groveland is one of two traffic-calming demonstration projects currently being managed by the regional planning agency. The second is in Lawrence at the intersection of Lowell and Margin Streets. The Planning Commission is proposing to narrow the intersection and expand green space.