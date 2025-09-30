St. Vincent de Paul Society Diaper Bank Seeks New Donations

Students from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School’s Interact Club recently assembled packages of diapers at the St. Vincent de Paul Diaper Bank located at the St. James Rectory Saturday, Sept. 27. They are, from left, Skyler Cyr, Hannah Davidson, Elise Rolsma, Emmeline Rolsma and Enelyse Morales. (Courtesy photograph.)

The local St. Vincent de Paul Diaper Bank is seeking donations of diapers.

Organizer Kathy Fitts said the bank provides up to 50 diapers a month to 200 babies in Haverhill at a cost of about $2,000. The bank is located in the St. James Parish rectory, 6 Cottage St., Haverhill, and is open the second and fourth Saturdays of every month from 10-11 a.m.

The Rotary Club of Haverhill recently donated $3,500 and the Merrimack Valley St. Vincent de Paul Society donated $5,000 to purchase diapers. However, the charity recently lost a major grant from the Boston office of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Anchor of Hope provides 1,800 diapers a month toward the total need.

Fitts noted diapers are considered a preventative health care measure because, when changed regularly. They reduce the risk of diaper rash and urinary tract infections.

The greatest need is for sizes 6 and 7. Diapers can be dropped at the bank when it is open or checks can be made out to “St. Vincent de Paul Society,” and mailed to: St. James Parish Rectory, 6 Cottage St., Haverhill, MA 01830. Questions may be directed to Fitts by calling 508-265-4820 or emailing [email protected].

