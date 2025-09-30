Creative Haverhill, Nevins Library Receive State Grants to Help Pay Operating Costs

Creative Haverhill and Nevins Memorial Library were among nearly 400 nonprofits across the Commonwealth recently sharing in $7.2 million in state Operating Grants for Organizations and Cultural Investment Portfolio programs.

Creative Haverhill was awarded $6,000 while Nevins Memorial Library was given $22,100 by the Massachusetts Cultural Council. Awards are unrestricted and are intended to help the two organizations with financial stability.

“Across Massachusetts, cultural organizations keep our communities vibrant by bringing people together through creativity, history and diverse perspectives,” said Mass Cultural Council Executive Director Michael J. Bobbitt. “These investments fortify cultural nonprofits, empowering them to focus on what matters most—their mission, their people and their community—so they can adapt, endure and continue uplifting spirits across the Commonwealth.”

The Council said, in Massachusetts, arts and culture generate $29.7 billion annually, support over 130,000 jobs, and contribute 4% of the state’s economy. Yet new national data from SMU DataArts, the country’s leading center for arts research, reveal mounting financial pressures on cultural nonprofits, it added, saying, “Against this backdrop, Mass Cultural Council’s grant investments are not only timely, but essential to sustaining the sector’s vitality and resilience.”