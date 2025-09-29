YMCA Celebrates First Freight Farm Anniversary with Lettuce Giveaway

The Haverhill YMCA is hosting a harvest party to celebrate the second anniversary of its Freight Factory hydroponic farm at the city’s Gateway Academy.

The party is Wednesday, Oct. 1, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Gateway Academy, 415 Primrose St., Haverhill. Participants are invited to tour the garden and pick their own lettuce.

The indoor container garden is called a “freight farm” because it is set up inside a 40-by-8-foot shipping container painted on the sides in bright colors with the message “The Y Feeds Kids.” As WHAV reported when it opened in October 2023, it was heralded at the first farm of its kind operated by a YMCA in country.

The farm is used as a teaching tool to help students learn about the origins of their food, how to grow vegetables from seed and about healthy eating choices. Beth Israel Lahey Health provided the Y with a $165,000 grant to cover the initial installation and the city supplied $30,000 to cover electrical work.