State Awards Methuen and North Andover Schools Grants to Help Address Mental Health Crisis

Methuen and North Andover Public Schools will each receive $10,000 in state Safe and Supportive Schools grants to “create equitable, safe, positive and inclusive school learning environments.”

They were among 18 school districts and 38 schools sharing in $161,918 in grants aimed at supporting students’ behavioral health and wellness, including social and emotional learning, bullying prevention, dropout prevention, inclusion of students with disabilities, positive behavioral approaches that reduce suspensions and expulsions and other similar initiatives.

“The country is facing a youth mental health crisis that has manifested in many ways and requires a multitude of responses. These grants are an important tool in our work to provide schools with resources and supports that enable safe, inclusive and welcoming environments for all students,” said Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler.

Methuen and North Andover will convene school teams including teachers, nurses, counselors, parents and students, to complete the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Safe and Supportive Schools Self-Reflection Tool. The school systems use the tool to identify and rank areas for improvements and develop an action plan aligned to priorities.