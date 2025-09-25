O’Brien Returns to Cannabis Control Commission; Delays Social Consumption Rules

Colin A. Young

Cannabis Control Commission Chairwoman Shannon O’Brien has returned to the agency and forced a delay in issuing long-awaited rules for social marijuana establishments.

Stem of Haverhill is one of the cannabis retailers that has expressed interest in becoming one of the state’s first on-site consumption sites. It is unclear what impact, if any, a delay in issuing rules will have.

The Cannabis Control Commission said Thursday morning that meetings it had on the books for the first half of next week, which were expected to feature the final review of the social consumption regulations and action on employee registration changes, are being pushed back until Oct. 23 and 24. The delay, the agency said in an update, is intended to “support the transition of leadership and ensure all Commissioners are prepared for the final regulatory review of Social Consumption Establishments, agent registration reform and related policies.”

O’Brien was first appointed chair of the Commission in September 2022 and was on the job for a year before state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg suspended her, and then fired her last September. O’Brien appealed and a Superior Court judge ruled earlier this month that Goldberg illegally fired her. The court ordered O’Brien to be reinstated with back pay and said she is entitled to serve the rest of her term, through Aug. 31, 2027.

A spokesman for the Commission told State House News Service O’Brien made the decision to delay the meetings. The framework for social consumption licenses is just one item on the Commission’s to-do list as O’Brien returns from two years away.

“As we undergo another transition in leadership, I’m confident Commissioners and staff will continue working collaboratively together to further our mission and support an effective industry for Massachusetts patients, adult consumers and licensees,” said Executive Director Travis Ahern, who was hired while O’Brien was away from the agency, last week.

According to earlier plans, for the first five years, social consumption licenses will be available only to applicants who qualify—as does Stem of Haverhill—for the Commission’s social equity or economic empowerment programs, microbusinesses and craft marijuana cooperatives.

The regulatory structure commissioners approved in late July calls for three social consumption license types: a “supplemental” license for existing marijuana establishments like retail stores and cultivation facilities that want to offer their customers the ability to consume products purchased on-site, a “hospitality” license category that would allow for on-site consumption at new or existing non-cannabis businesses like yoga studios or theaters and an “event organizer” license category that would allow for temporary on-site consumption at events like rallies and festivals.

Commissioners will hold at least two other public meetings before it gets back to social consumption, an idea that was part of the 2016 ballot law that legalized marijuana here but has not yet become a reality. The agency said an Oct. 1 meeting will feature licensing review and approvals, an overview of the commission’s 2025 goals and working group updates. An Oct. 9 meeting is planned for licensing review and approvals and policy discussions.

WHAV staff contributed to this story.