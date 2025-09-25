Make It Haverhill Begins Free Classes in Both Job and Tech Skills and Computer Basics

To submit school announcements, click on image.Make It Haverhill is offering free classes this fall in Job and Tech Skills as well as Computer Basics for beginners.

The eight-week class schedule begins Monday, Oct. 20, for Job and Tech Skills and Tuesday, Oct. 21 for Computer Basics. Both offer morning and afternoon options and in either English or Spanish

The Job and Tech Skills course focuses on resume building, job searching, interview preparation and mock interviews, while Computer Basics covers fundamental skills such as keyboard use, web browsing, email management, online security and more.

Registration takes place Monday, Oct. 6, 4-6 p.m., for Job and Tech Skills and Tuesday, Oct. 7, 4-6 p.m., for Computer Basics.

Classes are Mondays and Tuesdays, with sessions offered mornings from 10 a.m. to noon, and afternoons, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Those seeking more information may call 978-377-0187, email [email protected] or visit Make It Haverhill at 301 Washington St., Haverhill.