Disabled American Veterans Thank Northern Essex Community College with New Garden

Lawrence Disabled American Veterans is saying “thank you” to Northern Essex Community College by brightening up a space outside the John R. Dimitry Building on the Lawrence campus of Northern Essex Community College.

The group donated plantings to create a new garden as thanks for the college provided meeting space. Previously, DAV held its regular meetings elsewhere, but attendance suffered because of inadequate parking and lack of accommodations for those with mobility limitations.

Veteran and retired College Police Officer Tom Murphy stepped up, asking his former co-workers about available space.

“Membership has doubled, and that’s really important. There are no steps, plenty of parking and it’s a nice, big room. We really appreciate all you’ve done,” Dan Tirone, former Northern Essex Public Safety Officer and newly elected DAV Commander, told a group gathered for the garden’s dedication.

Northern Essex Community College Chief Financial and Operating Officer Michael McCarthy and Vice President of the Lawrence Campus and Community Relations Naydeen González-De Jesús both expressed support for the veterans. McCarthy explained he has a firsthand understanding since he is the son of a disabled American veteran. “It’s important to me that people have a place to go, and I was honored that we could help out,” he said. “We have many veterans on campus and we hope this also shows we’re dedicated to supporting them.”