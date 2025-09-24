Palmisano Joins River Run as Executive Vice President, Legal Counsel Executive

Attorney Charles Palmisano has joined River Run, the entity behind Pentucket Bank, Newburyport Bank, and Rollstone Bank & Trust, as executive vice president, legal counsel executive.

Palmisano assumes the role previously held by Terrance McGinnis, who retires this year.

River Run CEO Lloyd L. Hamm said, “His breadth of experience, community involvement and trusted reputation in the real estate and legal sectors make him uniquely qualified to carry forward the important work of our legal counsel office. We are thrilled to welcome him to the River Run family.”

Palmisano brings more than 30 years of experience in commercial and residential real estate law, representing lenders, buyers, and sellers in the financing, acquisition and sale of properties across Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Over the course of his career, he has overseen thousands of residential and commercial closings in the region.

Palmisano served on the board of directors of Newburyport Bank, a position he has stepped down from in order to take on his new role with River Run

Palmisano lives in Newburyport with his family.

