Haverhill Y Latest to Sponsor Beyond Walls Murals Outside

The art nonprofit Beyond Walls recently chose the exterior of the Haverhill YMCA building at 81 Winter St. as its next canvas for two murals.

Artists will be painting their paintings on both the Winter Street and Portland Street walls this week, according to YMCA Regional Executive Director Tracy Fuller. Fuller said she sought out the public art group at the suggestion of Erin Padilla, director of Creative Haverhill.

“Haverhill has several nice murals in the downtown, but not many in the Acre neighborhood so we thought it would be great if we had murals that express the spirit and mission of the Y,” Fuller told WHAV. Fuller said she left designs up to the artists.

Lynn-based Beyond Walls has been commissioned to do other murals in Haverhill, Fuller noted. They include “In their Essence” on the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill building, 55 Emerson St.; “Back Home” on the MeVa parking garage, 53 Granite St.; and the floral mural on the Passions Flower Shop, 154 Washington St.