Haverhill Garden Club Names Kelleys as September’s ‘Garden of the Month’ Winner

(Additional photograph below.)

The Haverhill Garden Club recently awarded Mark and Patty Kelley as the winner of September’s Garden of the Month.

The Club says the couple built their Bradford home in 1987 on what was then an empty lot, and thoughtfully cultivating and maintaining their gardens ever since. Patty, a professional landscaper for 25 years and former owner of PlantPro, designed the gardens herself and, with Mark, brought them to life. Their shady property features a rock garden with pea stone walkways and hand-selected beach stones that Patty carried to the home over the years.

In addition to caring for their own property, Mark also maintains sections of foliage across Kenoza Street and along the edge of Kenoza Avenue, property owned by the state.

“Together, the couple has created a landscape that beautifully blends design, detail and dedication,” the Garden Club notes.

Although the Kelleys recently sold their home to their nephew and his wife, they will continue to play a role in supporting the gardens.

From June through September, Haverhill Garden Club selects Garden of the Month winners from public nominations, which will resume in June 2026. Nominees’ gardens must be personally and privately maintained at homes in Haverhill, and can be one’s own or others’ eye-catching gardens.

Haverhill Garden Club was established in 1967.