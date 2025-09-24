55th Annual Hole-in-One Contest Begins Next Week in Support of Families in Need

Don’t ever say it’s too early for Santa Claus!

As they always do, Mary and Ted Murphy are starting early in support of children and families with their 55th annual Hole-in-One Contest to benefit the Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund.

Beginning next week, golfers from hobbyist to pro will attempt to achieve a hole-in-one—or a close measurement—to win a prize from local merchants and friends. The contest takes place Wednesday, Oct. 1, through Friday, Oct. 3, from 4-8 p.m., and Saturday, Oct., 4, from noon to 4 p.m., at Murphy’s Garrison Golf Center, 660 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill.

The fun begins at $10 for a bucket of golf balls or $5 for three balls. There is also a putting contest with a chance of winning $5,000. All proceeds go to support children and families during the holiday season. Donations of any amount are also accepted.

Mary Murphy told WHAV the family has always kept prices low to encourage greater participation, including those who have never played before. In fact, she said, “We never raised prices until four years ago—and that’s when we went from $8 to $10 for the bucket of balls.”

Cash is accepted or donations may be made payable to the Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund, in care of Garrison Golf Center, 660 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill 01832.