Police Chiefs Talk Hiring Challenges, Crime Successes; Go Behind-the-Scenes at Chamber Breakfast

The five chiefs who oversee the police departments in Andover, Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen and North Andover pointed out their day-to-day challenges and successes in reducing crime during a Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Public Safety Forum Monday morning.

All of the leaders agreed recruitment and retention topped the list of challenges and said the support and help of the business community made their jobs infinitely easier. On hiring, Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said he believes younger officers reject shift work.

Why is this happening? Well, I think shift work is different. We all know. We all have employees that like the Monday through Friday. Coming on as a young person trying to work law enforcement you are working overnights, four days on and three days off. Not a lot of people like that,” Keefe said.

Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone Jr, said a new work schedule is making the difference in his department.

“Recruitment and retention have become challenges nationwide. Departments across the country are struggling to attract and keep experienced officers. In Haverhill, we decided to address this head on with innovation. We created our four and four schedule which means working four days on with four days off. This has been transformative. It promotes better work-life balance, boost morale and make us more competitive in attracting new officers,” Pistone said.

Lawrence Police Chief Maurice Aguiler said a new police headquarters is proving to be attractive to new staff and veteran officers alike. He said hard work by his officers resulted in a marked drop in homicides, making his city safer.

“When you compare it to year’s past, we have seen an approximate 77% reduction in homicides.” Aguiler said.

North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray said often important collaboration efforts are unseen by the public. He explained, for example, during the pursuit of a suspect following a recent jewelry store heist, Lawrence and Methuen officers joined the pursuit when the suspect headed towards their communities. But, unknown by many, were the Haverhill officers who came to cover the North Andover police station when North Andover officers were otherwise engaged.

After pointing out the success of community policing efforts to place officers face-to-face with the citizens they protect with programs like Coffee with a Cop and Operation Freeze Patrol, a department-operated ice cream truck, Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara used his time at the mic to announced that the department’s newest hire is a golden retriever, news even to Methuen Mayor David P. “D.J.” Beauregard Jr.

“I’m thrilled to announce one of our new efforts. We’re soon going to have our first comfort dog. I apologize if I haven’t mentioned that sooner, boss, but that’s the direction we are going in,” McNamara said, to a round of laughs and cheers from the room.

The community will shortly be asked to suggest names for the puppy.

In addition to Beauregard, other chief executives in attendance were the mayors of Haverhill and Lawrence, Melinda E. Barrett, and Brian A. DePena, along with North Andover Town Manager Melissa Rodrigues. Also attending was Michael DelGreco, the chief of the Merrimack College Police Department and Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker along with Essex County Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger.