Northern Essex Community College is Haverhill Chamber’s Member of the Month

WHAV News Staff By |

Accepting the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Member of the Month recognition are, from left, college Executive Vice President and CFO/COO Michael McCarthy, college President Lane A. Glenn, Trustee Chair Jennifer Borislow, Chamber President and CEO Katie Cook, college Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Chamber Immediate Past Chair Allison Dolan-Wilson and Chamber Chair Nomsa Ncube. (Courtesy photograph.)

To submit Business Bulletin announcements, click on image.

The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce recently named Northern Essex Community College as its September 2025 Member of the Month.

In a statement, Haverhill Chamber leadership said the two-year college with campuses in Haverhill and Lawrence “embodies dedication to educational excellence, community impact and student success. From forging strong local partnerships to offering innovative, accessible programs, NECC consistently leads with integrity and inclusion.”

Meanwhile, the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce plans a “Back to Business Networking” mixer Tuesday, Oct. 7, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at North Mechanical Services, 25 Mulberry St., Haverhill. Registration takes place online at HaverhillChamber.com or by calling Chamber President and CEO Katie Cook at 978-479-2152.

Comments are closed.