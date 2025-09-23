Northern Essex Community College is Haverhill Chamber’s Member of the Month

The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce recently named Northern Essex Community College as its September 2025 Member of the Month.

In a statement, Haverhill Chamber leadership said the two-year college with campuses in Haverhill and Lawrence “embodies dedication to educational excellence, community impact and student success. From forging strong local partnerships to offering innovative, accessible programs, NECC consistently leads with integrity and inclusion.”

Meanwhile, the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce plans a “Back to Business Networking” mixer Tuesday, Oct. 7, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at North Mechanical Services, 25 Mulberry St., Haverhill. Registration takes place online at HaverhillChamber.com or by calling Chamber President and CEO Katie Cook at 978-479-2152.