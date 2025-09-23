Grand Jury Indicts Alleged Bank Robber; Haverhill Case Moves to Superior Court

The Methuen man charged with commandeering a car at gunpoint in Lawrence and then robbing a bank in Haverhill is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in Essex County Superior Court in Salem next month.

Thirty-seven-year-old Ryan Messina was indicted by an Essex County Grand Jury Friday, Aug. 8, and arraigned before Judge Thomas Drechsler via video conference from the Essex County House of Correction Sept. 10. He is being held on $300,000 cash bail and returns to court Thursday, Oct. 23

Messina is charged with unarmed robbery, larceny over $1,200, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

As WHAV reported in June, Essex County Assistant District Attorney Olivia Brooks said Messina is alleged to have ordered a person out of a white Honda CRV in Lawrence shortly after noon on Monday, June 2. He is alleged to have driven to the Westgate branch of Pentucket Bank, 395 Lowell Ave., in Haverhill, put on a mask and sunglasses and handed the teller a note demanding $10,000. He was given the cash and left the bank in the same car. Brooks said security cameras caught the stolen vehicle entering and leaving the bank’s parking lot.

Haverhill Police detectives with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police, FBI and Methuen Police located Messina near his home the next day. He is currently being represented by Lynn attorney Amy Sixt.