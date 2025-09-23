Eammon’s Heart Plans Free Narcan Training Thursday

Haverhill-based Eammon’s Heart Foundation is offering free Narcan training Thursday in an effort to break the stigma of drug overdoses and save lives.

Training takes place Thursday, Sept. 25, from noon to 1 p.m., in the Dimitry Building on the Lawrence campus of Northern Essex Community College, 45 Franklin St., Lawrence.

Participants will learn how to respond to an overdose and how to break the stigma of drug addiction with compassion and understanding.

Eammon’s Heart Foundation for Recovery and Prevention was established by Helen Sheehan after her son, Eammon, died of a drug overdose in 2019.