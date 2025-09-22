UMass Lowell to Help Seniors Use Computers, Free Chromebooks

Students from UMass Lowell are offering to teach seniors basic computer skills for free.

The class will run for eight weeks beginning Friday, Sept. 26, and take place from 1-3 p.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St. The college will supply Google Chromebooks, which those who complete the course may keep.

This digital literacy initiative is being co-sponsored by the Haverhill Council on Aging.

The class is open to those at least 62 years old. Those interested in enrolling are advised to call Mary Connolly at the Council on Aging at 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.