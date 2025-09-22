BrightBridge Credit Union Conducts Back-to-School Drive; Delivers to Area Schools

BrightBridge Credit Union completed a back-to-school drive last month, collecting school supplies from staff, members and community supporters at each of the credit union’s 19 branch locations.

In addition to notebooks, pencils, crayons, markers and other classroom essentials, BrightBridge also collected hygiene items such as hand sanitizers and tissues after several schools identified a specific need for products that keep classrooms healthy and students thriving.

“Education is one of the strongest building blocks for a brighter future,” said BrightBridge Regional Sales Manager Kinjal Singh. “We’re so grateful for the generosity of our members and team, who came together to donate and ensure that students can succeed in the classroom.”

Supplies were donated to Dr. Albert B. Consentino School, Haverhill; Pollard School, Plaistow, N.H.; Tenney and Comprehensive Grammar Schools, Methuen; Atkinson Elementary School, North Andover; and Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School, Amesbury, among others.

By helping to remove barriers for students, officials said, the credit union continues its mission to foster opportunity and growth for families across the region.