Legislators Say State’s Emergency Medical Relief Package Benefits Local Hospitals, Health Centers

A $234 million emergency medical package passed last Thursday is expected to bring needed aid to local hospitals as they enter a second year of local ownership following the collapse of Steward Health Care.

The legislation, approved by both branches and sent to Gov. Maura Healey for her signature, includes $199 million for acute care hospitals statewide and $77 million to reimburse hospitals and community health centers for services to uninsured and underinsured residents. Community health centers will receive an additional $35 million, including $2.5 million earmarked for shared services. The money is intended to help offset rising costs and federal funding shortfalls.

Sen. Pavel M. Payano said Friday Lawrence General Hospital and Holy Family Hospitals in Haverhill and Methuen, now operating as Merrimack Health, are expected to “benefit significantly” from the money. His office noted exact figures for each hospital are not yet known, but “the goal of the package is to stabilize hospitals serving the state’s most vulnerable populations, including the large number of low-income and uninsured residents in the Merrimack Valley.”

“Ensuring that Merrimack Health and our community health centers have the resources to provide care for everyone, regardless of their ability to pay, is essential for the health and wellbeing of our region,” said Payano. “This funding will help keep critical services available in Haverhill, Lawrence and Methuen at a time when health care providers are under enormous financial pressure.”

Senate Ways and Means Chair Michael Rodrigues noted “Many of our hospitals are at — very close to… defaulting on their bond covenants, and they need this cash infused now.”

Senate Minority Leader Bruce E. Tarr pressed Rodrigues to explain the structural deficiencies in the program, especially in a state that boasts the highest rate of insured residents in the nation.

“The Health Safety Net was created to address shortfalls in revenue collections from hospitals… so, if folks have insurance, and there’s a fund that’s supposed to help when insurance doesn’t cover the cost for hospitals, the question is, why is it that we have such a significant deficiency?” Tarr asked.

Rodrigues pointed to soaring health care inflation—rising by 11% this fiscal year alone—growing unemployment and underinsurance. He added, as more residents lose job-based insurance and struggle to access the health insurance market, they are increasingly relying on the Health Safety Net.

Lawmakers also expressed concern about cuts to Medicaid under President Donald Trump and Congress’s One Big Beautiful Bill. Cuts under that law could leave more people uninsured and place even more strain on the already stressed Health Safety Net.

With Merrimack Health now serving as the central hospital system for all three cities, Payano’s office said, the money helps preserve access to emergency services, maternity care, mental health resources and everyday medical care for residents.

“This is about keeping health care close to home,” Payano added. “Families in our communities deserve high-quality care without having to travel far or worry about being turned away.”

State House News Service contributed to this report.