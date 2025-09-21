Haverhill’s Legendary Barker Subject of Haverhill Rotary’s ‘Roast and Toast’ Oct. 9

Longtime Haverhill business leader and volunteer Elaine Barker will be subjected to some good-natured ribbing and high praises next month when she is the focus of Rotary Club of Haverhill’s annual “Roast and Toast.”

Barker, who is said to be approaching 90 years old, continues to operate her longtime Broadway business, Paper Potpourri, but is credited with founding Haverhill’s Brightside beautification program nearly 20 years ago, serving All Saints Church, playing the role of ambassador at Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce events and cheerleading myriad charitable causes.

Haverhill Rotary’s “Roast and Toast” takes place Thursday, Oct. 9, starting at 5:30 p.m., at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road, Bradford. Admission is $100 per ticket and may be reserved online here. Tables seat eight.

Proceeds benefit the Rotary Club of Haverhill, which distributes all contributions to local nonprofits through its spring grants.