Haverhill High Marine Corps Junior ROTC Observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day

(Additional photographs below.)

The nation’s prisoners of war and those missing in action during conflicts were remembered and honored Friday afternoon in a solemn ceremony by the Haverhill High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC.

The brief observance took place in the Haverhill High School auditorium under the direction of retired U.S. Marine Corps First Sgt. David W. Grinstead Sr., senior marine instructor.

Cadets taking part included Milly Diaz, James Modeen, Emily Almeida, Brianna Gomez, Jayden Heredia, Kaitlyn Marin, Katelynn Hannon, Kenneth Monteiro, Matthew Hatch, Sophia Walsh, Liza Rodriguez, Madi Roosevelt and Brody Melvin.

National POW/MIA Recognition Day, which takes place annually on the third Friday in September, was established in 1979 through a proclamation signed by then-President Jimmy Carter.