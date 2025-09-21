Buttonwoods Museum Lecture Highlights Shoemaking History

Sarah Guerin, a former artist-in-residence at the Buttonwoods Museum, returns to Haverhill to talk about her research into the museum’s shoe and shoemaking collection.

Guerin’s free lecture is Thursday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m., at the museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. In addition to her scholarly research on the history of shoes and shoemaking in New England, Guerin makes leather boots with traditional tools and methods.

Guerin holds degrees in fine arts and architecture from the Rhode Island School of Design and in museum studies from the Harvard University Extension School. She has taken classes at the London College of Fashion and at Lastmaker House UK. She apprenticed with master bootmaker Jim Covington of Colorado.