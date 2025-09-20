SEPAC Invites Families to Learn About Navigating Haverhill Special Education Department

Haverhill’s Special Education Parent Advisory Council is having a “Meet and Greet” Monday night to help families learn more about SEPAC and the school system’s Special Education Department.

The group’s first meeting of the school year includes staff of the Special Education Department who will explain various aspects of special education in school settings. This is a great opportunity to learn about how SPED plays a role in our schools. Members will also address topics covered in a June survey. Translators are available upon request in advance of meetings.

“Meet and Greet: SEPAC & Introduction to the Special Education Department” takes place Monday, Sept. 22, from 6-7:30 p.m., at Haverhill High School library, 137 Monument St, Haverhill.

Those attending are asked to notify SEPAC by completing an online form.