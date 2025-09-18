Plaistow Library Hosts Fall Craft Fair Saturday

Friends of the Plaistow Public Library is once again having a Fall Crafts Fair.

This year’s festival is Saturday, Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the library grounds, 85 Main St., Plaistow. A rain date is Sunday.

A variety of items will be for sale including arts and crafts, knitted and leather goods, natural make-up and skin care products, gourmet food, tie-dyed clothing and wood crafts. Dan the Balloon Man will be twisting balloons into animals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food vendors will offer lunch items.