Northern Essex Community College Theater Presents ‘All in the Timing’ Oct. 2-5

Northern Essex Community College and NECC Theater’s fall production of “All in the Timing” takes place early in October.

The show is described as “a collection of one-act comedic plays by David Ives, known for its witty, absurd and existentially minded explorations of language, communication and the human condition.”

“It’s a jump back into our sense of morality—how we communicate, how we treat each other, how we show up,” said Northern Essex Associate Professor Brianne Beatrice. “It’s a play that makes you have a conversation on the ride home about what you thought it was really about.”

Beatrice is co-directing the show with class of ’16 college alumna Samantha Wheatley. Wheatley and fellow alumna Mirrorajah Metcalfe, class of 24, also star in the show alongside current students Naima Eve, Ben Swanney and Devin Michaud.

“All in the Timing” will be staged Thursday, Oct. 2, 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, Oct. 3 and 4, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 5, 2 p.m., matinee, all at the college’s Chester H. Hawrylciw Theater, third floor of the Spurk Building on the college’s Haverhill Campus, 100 Elliott St.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors and available online. A limited quantity may be available at the door.