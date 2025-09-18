Next Haverhill Art Walk Sept. 27 Targets Array of Human Senses

All five human senses—sight, sound, smell, taste and touch—are to be stimulated when another Haverhill Art Walk takes place next week in downtown Haverhill.

Railroad Square will host a lineup of surf rock and punk bands along with screen printing, temporary tattoos and button making. The Verse/Visual art show that has traveled from Ipswich to Haverhill comes to 90 Washington St. It features the pairing of poets and visual artists to create new works inspired by each other’s submitted pieces. Next door at Divine Wellness, artist and author Kristie Haupt showcases “Rocky the Fish” books and art.

Beyond Walls hosts a mural tour starting at The Tap with chalk artist Naomi Haverland beautifying the sidewalks outside of the Alleyway Art Market. Those Washington Street alleyways also become home to more than 20 artists.

The new Creative Haverhill gallery offers Mas Fuertes Unidos, an exhibition curated by Melanie Palacios. Transplant Records will host a pop-up featuring music on vinyl celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at The Time Machine with G’s home to a live art demo with Sammy Bullets on the patio and music by DJ Saint Julian.

Additional features include youth bands of Be Imagine Music Studio; music and dancing with Luimi band with master of ceremonies Eridania Nieves; a performance by the Asociacion Carnavalesca de Massachusetts; offerings by the Haverhill Cultural Council, Universalist Unitarian Church of Haverhill and Emerald Oasis Beauty Bar; pop-up gallery at the Artist Café with the work of Bethany community residents; 3D printing at Creatorpult Games; the works of 20 artists at the Winged Rabbit; and murals by Jenny Arndt at the future site of L’Arche’s new cafe on Merrimack Street with free samples of homemade hummus.

It all takes place Saturday, Sept. 27, from 2-6 p.m., throughout the Riverfront Cultural District, around Washington and Wingate Streets.