BrightBridge Credit Union Offers ‘Shred Day’ Saturday in Lawrence

Those who wish to securely dispose of sensitive papers have an opportunity to have them safely shred Saturday during “Shred Day” by BrightBridge Credit Union, formerly Merrimack Valley Credit Union.

Members of the credit union and the community at large are invited to bring outdated or unwanted documents with sensitive information. This includes documents containing a signature, account number, social security number or medical or legal information that is no longer necessary to keep. BrightBridge notes proper disposal of documents is imperative to protecting private personal information.

Shred Day takes place Saturday, Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, at BrightBridge Credit Union, 500 Merrimack St., Lawrence. Shredding will also take place at the credit union’s Waltham and Bridgewater branches. While there, guests are invited to enter a drawing to win Patriots tickets for the 2025-2026 season and enjoy a sweet treat provided by BrightBridge team members. It’s free and open to the public until shred trucks reach capacity.