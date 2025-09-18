Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Displays 125 Years of Memorabilia

Many who participated in activities over the years at Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill recently gathered to celebrate the Club’s 125th anniversary during an Alumni Weekend.

As WHAV previously reported, alumni were invited to take part in a Networking Breakfast Friday, Sept. 5, and took a trip down memory lane with other former members. The next day, former members took part in a basketball tournament, playing games of 100s and 21 for a chance to win a trophy and bragging rights—with alumni Dante Perella, the Club’s 2010 Youth of the Year, and Brandon Suero, longtime Club employee, coming out on top.

Ae highlight of the weekend was the unveiling of the Club’s new memorabilia case, designed by Roberta Bowman, a former art director at the Haverhill Boys & Girls Club. The case showcases 125 years of important moments in the Club’s history, from its early days under the direction of Edward Bailey through its years under the helm of the Wysocki family and beyond.

Those who missed Alumni Weekend still have a chance to see the display. Those interested may call Director of Development Melissa deFriesse at 978-374-6171, ext. 102, or email [email protected].